Police: Missing Wyoming mom case a ‘possible homicide’

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — In a sworn affidavit to a Wyoming District Court judge, Wyoming police said Ana Marie Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend’s dad lied to them in court while testifying in a ‘possible homicide investigation.’

Carrillo, 35, has been missing since the morning of Sept. 3. Family members say she set out to pick up her kids from their father’s home – who is also her ex-boyfriend — and then lost all contact with her loved ones. Carrillo’s car, a red Chevrolet Impala, was found abandoned in the St. John Vianney church parking lot, less than a mile from the ex-boyfriend’s home. The keys were still inside the vehicle.

Monday morning, Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Andrew Hudson, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of lying to police in the investigation. Those with knowledge of the case say the charge came after he lied about where he and Carrillo’s kids were the morning Carrillo disappeared.

Carrillo’s roommate told 24 Hour News 8 that Andrew Hudson was telling Carrillo to pick up the children at his home that morning, but the family has suspected that the children weren’t there — that the kids were instead in another county with their grandmother, Andrew’s mother.

Andrew’s father, 62-year-old Lyle Hudson, was also formally charged Monday on the more serious charge of lying to police. The charge stems from his testimony in response to an investigative subpoena.

An investigative subpoena is a tool police use to compel reluctant witnesses to testify under oath in an ongoing investigation. The penalty for lying under these circumstances is far more severe.

“On this date, at approximately 1320 hours, in the 62-A District Court, Lyle perjured himself by lying in a possible homicide investigation,” an arrest affidavit signed by Wyoming police officer Devon Holmberg stated.

The felony complaint stated that Lyle lied about “his knowledge of and/or involvement with a trail camara (sic) and/or images storage device and/or his contact or communication with Andrew Hudson.”

Police spent days searching Andrew’s home on Colby Avenue in Wyoming last week but officers have not released information about what, if anything, they found.

Officers also searched Lyle’s home on 32nd Avenue in Wyoming last Wednesday. Neighbors say Lyle had a trail camera set up on his property to surveil his property.

The father and son were arrested Friday, jail records showed.

Police have not formally named anyone as a suspect in Carrillo’s disappearance or possible homicide.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information about where she is to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

