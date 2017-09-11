Report of sexual assault on GVSU campus

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University police are investigating after getting a report of a sexual assault on the Allendale campus over the weekend.

In an alert sent to students Monday night, campus police said the assault happened between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, but they weren’t called until around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Grand Valley Police Department says the person who reported the incident said a group of about five men approached a lone woman near the Hoobler and Frey Living Centers on northeast edge of camps. One of the men assaulted the woman. The group of men then ran off headed southwest.

The assailant was described as white male with wavy brown hair. He had a thin build and stood about 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2. He was wearing brown shorts, a red jacket and a hat.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Grand Valley Police Department at 616.331.3255.

The university urged victims of sexual assault to call police, seek medical care right away and call someone to support them. The GVSU Women’s Center victim advocate can be reached at 616.331.2748.

>>Online: GVSU Victim’s Rights and Options

