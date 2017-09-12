2 arrested in connection to Dowagiac stabbing

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Dowagiac.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, police were called to the Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital for a man who had multiple stab wounds. Investigators believe the stabbing was related to drug dealing and happened on Jefferson Street near Paris Street in Dowagiac.

On Monday, police arrested a man and a woman in connection to the stabbing. Both were lodged at the Cass County Jail on multiple felony assault and drug related charges. Their names are not being released until after they are arraigned.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dowagiac Police Department at 269.782.9743.

