AG Schuette expected to announce run for governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to make official what has long seemed inevitable — he is running for governor.

The Republican is hosting his annual barbeque for supporters in his hometown of Midland on Tuesday and has invited media to attend. The likely announcement comes before next week’s Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference — when donors, activists and others gather every two years.

Once Schuette officially enters the Republican primary, he will be considered the front-runner. Dr. Jim Hines and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck are the main Republicans running so far, though Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is weighing a bid.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder cannot run against due to term limits.

Schuette has a long history in Michigan politics, having been a congressman, state senator and appellate judge.

