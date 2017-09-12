Aquinas ranked a top college

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Aquinas College has been ranked among the nation’s best colleges by the U.S. News & World Report.

They are in the top 50 best colleges among the “Best Regional Universities (Midwest)” and “Best Value” categories.

Aquinas was ranked based on its academic quality, which is calculated from its U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings of class size, student-to-faculty ratio, retention rate, acceptance rate and other elements.

Aquinas, founded in 1886, is a liberal arts college rooted in the Dominican Catholic Tradition. With an 11:1 student-faculty ratio, the college offers 63 academic programs to 1,900 students.

This is the third national award that Aquinas has received, others including a “Top 50 Catholic College” title in 2015, and a “Best Midwestern Regional University” ranking in 2016.

Along with academic success, Aquinas prides itself on their athletic programs. Recognition for these departments include a 2015 award as a “Five Star Champion of Character Institution” from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and over 600 total NAIA All-Americans and Academic All-Americans.

Aquinas’ sustainability initiative has also been nationally recognized, as they were the first college to offer a sustainable business undergraduate degree in the United States. The school is also focused achieving their Zero Waste initiative.

Find out more about Aquinas and the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

