Police seek tips leading to Kent County ‘potty peeper’

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for tips identifying a man caught peering into women’s restroom stall at a Grandville business.

Kent County Silent Observer posted a surveillance image of the suspect on its Facebook page Tuesday, four days after the alleged incident.

Authorities say it’s a felony to peer into an occupied restroom.

Silent Observer says the incident serves as a reminder to be vigilant of your surroundings and always look up when using a public restroom. Authorities say you should also never allow young children to use a public restroom alone.

Anyone with information leading to the restroom peeping suspect is encouraged to contact Grandville Police or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

