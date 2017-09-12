BC man sentenced for 2015 beating death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man was sentenced to jail time Tuesday for severely beating his wife to death in 2015.

Christopher Carpenter was sentenced to 76 months to 10 years after entering a plea deal in June.

Prosecutors said Christopher Carpenter was responsible for Joyce “Joy” Carpenter’s death. Her death certificate says homicide was the manner of death, relating to blunt force injuries to the head and face.

However, Christopher Carpenter was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder following the plea deal.

He was arrested hours after the Dec. 5 attack in 2015, and Joyce Carpenter died from her injuries on Dec. 8.

Prior to the incident, Carpenter had a history of domestic violence dating back to 2011. Court records showed he was sentenced for three counts of domestic violence in 2011 and 2012.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

