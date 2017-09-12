Chief: Bangor police cruiser escapee in custody

Dominick Wheeler
An undated photo of 21-year-old Dominick Wheeler. (Bangor Police Department)

BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The search for a wanted man who escaped from a police cruiser is over.

Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson confirmed Tuesday that 21-year-old Dominick Wheeler was in the Van Buren County jail.

Wheeler is accused of breaking into Ms. Laundry Mat at 107 E. Monroe St. in Bangor and starting a fire.

The Bangor Fire Department put out the flames, but the building suffered extensive damage.

Simpson said Wheeler was arrested after the alleged break-in, but escaped from the police cruiser, sparking a search. Simpson said Wheeler was also wanted on other outstanding warrants.

It’s unclear how Wheeler ended up in the jail.