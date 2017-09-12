CO detectors added to GR Home Safety Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Fire Department Residential Safety Program is getting a big boost from the federal government.

A $347,781 federal assistance grant will help the GRFD add carbon monoxide detectors to the lifesaving devices being installed in homes through the Residential Safety Program.

Between emergency calls, neighborhood GRFD companies will come to homes by request, put up smoke detectors and make sure homes are safe from fires, all for free.

Over 7,200 residents have invited Grand Rapids firefighters into their homes for a safety checkup, and over 44,000 smoke detectors have been installed.

Residents who participate in the program are 64 percent less likely to have fire in their home than non-participants.

The grant for carbon monoxide detectors will add another layer of safety for residents.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

