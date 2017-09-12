Family combs woods for clues of missing mother





WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The loved ones of a missing Wyoming mother on Tuesday took their search for her outside of the county she lived in and into the woods in Newaygo County.

Ana Carrillo, 35, has been missing since Sept. 3 when she set out to pick up her children and never returned home. Her car was found abandoned in a church parking lot. Police have named her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Hudson, as a suspect in her disappearance and say foul play may be involved.

On Tuesday morning, more than a dozen Carrillo supporters gathered at a home in Grand Rapids and made the 45 minute trip to woods in the White Cloud area. Searchers spent hours looking but found little in the way of clues.

The searchers picked the space they canvassed based on information they received that Carrillo and Hudson spent time in the area.

“We still believe and we have in our minds that she’s still alive,” Carrillo’s cousin Ruben Martinez, who has been organizing searches for her, told 24 Hour News 8.

The search came as loved ones endured their 10th day of wondering what happened to Carrillo. Her cousin Hope Rocha wept as she talked about Carrillo while searching the woods.

“It’s so sad,” Rocha said. “Why Ana?”

Rocha said she recognized that the odds of finding something were not in the searchers’ favor.

“We won’t stop until we know something,” she said. “Something is better than nothing.”

Tuesday also brought new developments in the criminal proceedings surrounding the case. A new perjury charge was filed against Andrew Hudson. Investigators said he lied after being called to a Grand Rapids courtroom on an investigative subpoena Monday.

In the felony complaint filed against him in Grand Rapids District Court, investigators accuse Hudson of lying “about information and/or knowledge regarding Ana Carrillo disappearance including but not limited to asking his mother to lie about children’s whereabouts and admissions he made to his relatives.”

If convicted as charged, Hudson faces a possible penalty of life in prison, the complaint states. At his arraignment Tuesday, the judge set his bond on the new charge at $150,000.

Hudson’s father, Lyle Hudson, faces the same felony perjury charge for allegedly lying in connection with Carrillo’s disappearance. He was released on bond Monday night.

24 Hour News 8 was there as he walked out of jail but he did not respond to questions. At one point, he attempted to run away.

Carrillo’s loved ones said Lyle Hudson’s reaction spoke volumes.

“I could tell by his body emotion, he knows something,” Martinez, Carrillo’s cousin, said. “He’s nervous. He’s scared. He’s about to break down.”

Martinez said a second shift of searchers was slated to take over search efforts Tuesday evening.

Those who miss her say they won’t stop looking for Carrillo until they have answers.

“We want her to know that we’re out here,” her cousin Rocha said. “We tried for as long as we could to find her.”

