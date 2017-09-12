Free Simply Born event confronts postpartum depression and the stigmas that come with it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re a parent, it’s likely you may’ve had some exposure to baby blues or postpartum depression. In fact, it’s said that 15% of women experience some sort of postpartum mood disorder after giving birth.

That’s why a Grand Rapids area business is trying to educate folks about the importance of the care that takes place after a baby is born… and they’re holding an awareness event next week, showing a documentary, and holding a panel discussion.

Today, we’re telling you about the work of Simply Born Midwifery Services.

This is a really important conversation – one that Simply Born and Gold Coast Doulas hope to have with the community. They feel the documentary about postpartum depression, and the challenges it brings, will help remove the stigma and taboo that can surround this subject.

Simply Born Event

The documentary is called “When The Bough Breaks”

6pm Wealthy Street Theatre

Live Skype conversation with the film’s producer

Panel discussion with local health advocates

Free, but ticket donations will be accepted at the door

http://www.simplyborn.com/

802 MERRITT STREET SE

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

616-419-8117

