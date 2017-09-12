Homeowners seek answers about tainted water





ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department hosted a meeting Tuesday for Belmont-area residents who recently learned their well water may be contaminated — likely by chemicals a local shoe company used decades ago.

High levels of a chemical compound called PFAS were found in a couple dozen homes. The compound is used in waterproofing shoes. The source is believed to be a property on House Street near 10 Mile Road in Plainfield Township where Wolverine Worldwide dumped waste in the 1960s.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, 38 parcels have been tested for contamination. Samples at 13 exceeded the heath standard for PFAS and the chemicals were detected at 13 more. At nine of the properties, there was no detection. Three are still waiting on results. The DEQ says 70 more lots are scheduled to be tested.

Residents gathered at Rockford High School Tuesday for the meeting. Representatives from the DEQ, the Kent County Health Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Wolverine Worldwide were present to answer questions one-on-one and in a town hall-style meeting.

The @KentCountyMI health dept now talking about health impacts of PFAS on humans @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/HDoSy8CFY8 — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) September 12, 2017

“I want to know who knew what when and why weren’t we told sooner,” resident Kurt Jackson, who’s waiting on testing, told 24 Hour News 8 before the meeting.

Jackson has lived on House Street for 28 years. He raised his three kids there. They used well water up until a few weeks ago when they were notified it could be unsafe.

“We’re not looking for money,” he said. “We’re concerned about our health.”

His biggest concern is what effect the water could or did have on his family’s health. Jackson has had a few tumors removed and his neighbors have had health issues.

“A number of people in the area have had cancer. A number have passed from it. Some still have cancer now. And is it environmental or just coincidental?” he wondered.

For now, he’s playing it safe and only using bottled water.

“We have a lot of questions,” he said. “We are not getting a lot of answers and hopefully we’ll have those tonight.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

