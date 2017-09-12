Longtime KVCC president announces retirement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The longtime president of Kalamazoo Valley Community College announced her plans to retire Tuesday.

Marilyn Schlack has been president of the college since 1982 and with the school since 1974. On Tuesday, she submitted a letter of retirement at the school’s board of trustees meeting.

In the letter to the board members, Schlack said she will remember her experiences at KVCC with “great respect and high regard” for the board of trustees, the KVCC Foundation Board, staff members and students.

“But now it is time for me and for KVCC to seek new opportunities,” she said in the letter. “Therefore, I am informing the Board with my intention to leave. With our past and current initiatives, I am confident that the institution has an even brighter future.”

