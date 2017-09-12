Photos: GRAM reveals ArtPrize Nine exhibition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize Nine is still days away, but the Grand Rapids Art Museum is giving media members a sneak peek of its exhibition for this year’s competition.

GRAM Chief Curator Ron Platt introduced the collection Tuesday during a media preview tour.

The museum’s ArtPrize Nine exhibition does not have a central theme; Platt says that opened new doors when he and his co-curator began choosing artwork.

“It (a theme) kind of hamstrings you in that way,” Platt said. “There are artists whose work you see and you really love, but if it doesn’t fit the theme, you can’t work with them that year. So we decided this year we were going to pick the work that we really, really loved and put it all together.”

There are three Grand Rapids artists featured within the museum’s exhibition. The entries include paintings, sculptures, digital work, and the museum’s first interactive, performance piece.

ArtPrize Nine runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 8.

