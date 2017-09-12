Police investigating armed robberies in Emmett Twp.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies from Monday and Tuesday in Emmett Township.

The first robbery took place at a business in the 1200 block of E Columbia Avenue Monday, and the second was on E Michigan Avenue near Raymond Road Monday, police said.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark clothing and a skeleton mask, and used a handgun during the robberies.

Details on what the suspect took or the circumstances surrounding the robberies were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.966.9303.

