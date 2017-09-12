Self-adjusting foundation revolutionizes beauty regimen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Looking for that perfect foundation that blends perfectly with your skin tone? Well, look no further! Today, we’re introducing you to Dekliderm. We were joined by lifestyle expert Angie Winegar who’s here to tell us all about it.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

1- 800-668-2137/ Dekliderm.com

Dekliderm Self-Adjusting Foundation is revolutionizing the way people think about their beauty regimen.

Why would women be interested in this new foundation, there’s so many out there?

Dekliderm is truly a game changer. It actually comes out as a white cream, and as you blend the Dekliderm into your skin, it changes color to match your exact skin tone. This is unlike other products.

This is a dream for many women because our skin tone changes many times between summer and winter. Now, instead of going through 4 or 5 different foundation colors in a single year, Dekliderm is the solution.

You can use the same foundation whether you spent a sunless month indoors or if you’ve been on vacation basking in the blazing heat.

How can a color adjust in a foundation?

The science is based upon tiny beads that release rich color. As you rub it more and more, the darker it becomes and adjusts, until it becomes the perfect match! Dekliderm blends so well, you’re guaranteed to a get perfect natural look every time.

Plus, it has SPF built right in to keep us safe!

eightWest Special: Dekliderm Color-Adjusting Foundation Kit 50% off, plus free HA Lash Enhancer

