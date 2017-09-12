Tigers announce 2018 season schedule

DETROIT (WOOD) — Detroit Tigers fans can already start thinking about the 2018 season, as the team unveiled its schedule Tuesday.

The Tigers will open their season at home for the fourth time in the last 10 years in an interleague series against the Pittsburgh Pirates from March 29 to April 1.

Detroit will play National League Central opponents for interleague play in the 2018 season.

Notable games include the annual Pink out the Park event on May 13 against the Seattle Mariners and the 1968 World Series Championship 50th Anniversary Weekend from Sept. 7 to 9 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Tigers will also be playing at home on Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

