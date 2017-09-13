2 receive multiple charges in Dowagiac stabbing

Related Coverage 2 arrested in connection to Dowagiac stabbing

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been arraigned on multiple charges in connection to a stabbing in Dowagiac.

Joshua Warren Procter and Autumn Marie Parsons, both of Dowagiac, were arraigned in court Wednesday, Dowagiac Director of Public Safety Steven Grinnewald said in a release.

Grinnewald said Procter and Parsons were charged with conspiracy with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to commit murder, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to rob while armed, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to rob while unarmed, assault with intent to rob while unarmed, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy lying to a peace officer and lying to a police officer.

Procter was charged with a habitual offender with his fourth offense, and is being held at the Cass County Jail on a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

Parsons is being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

