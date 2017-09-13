Additional MI crews sent to restore power after Irma

Related Coverage Crews from MI work to turn on lights after Irma

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is sending another 130 people to help restore power to people impacted by Hurricane Irma.

After sending hundreds to Florida to help restore power, the company is sending the employees and contractors to Georgia to assist in power restoration, Consumers Energy announced in a release.

Crews are leaving from Jackson Wednesday and is expected to report to the Atlanta area by Friday and will be working directly with Georgia Power.

Consumers Energy personnel are expected to remain in the state for as long as two weeks, according to the release.

There are now over 350 employees and contractors from the company involved in power restoration efforts. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, over 5.5 million customers in multiple states were still without power, according to the release.

