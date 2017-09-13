Armed robbers assault store clerk, take cash





SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the two men who robbed a convenience store near Battle Creek at gunpoint early Wednesday, making off with thousands of dollars in cash.

It happened a few minutes after midnight in the 800 block of W. Michigan Avenue in Springfield, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say two men came into the store as the clerk was closing up. Both carried guns. They assaulted the clerk, one of them threatening to kill him if he wouldn’t give them all the money in the store.

The clerk gave the men the money, after which they tied him up, took his wallet and other belongings, and ran away.

Investigators brought in K-9s to try to track down the robbers, but didn’t find them.

One of the robbers wore a neon work fest and the other was in all blue. Both wore shirts with the hoods up and covered their faces, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video of the robbery Wednesday evening, hoping someone may recognize the robbers and come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247-637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.

