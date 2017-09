DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash shut down part of southbound US-131 near the exit to Dorr Wednesday night.

The scene was at 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township.

Allegan County Central Dispatch would not provide details about the crash or what led up to it, but a 24 Hour News 8 employee passing by saw a vehicle had rolled over.

Traffic was being routed off US-131 at the Dorr exit and then immediately back on to the highway at the on-ramp.

