Cruisin’ Foods Food Truck Festival comes to Ionia

eightWest staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today, we’re talking about a festival devoted entirely to food trucks… and here to tell us about it was Becca and Chris.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Cruisin’ Foods ~ Food Truck Festival

JOIN US at the Ionia Fairgrounds for a tasty, fun and unique food festival with food truck vendors from all over.

  • September 16th
  • 11am-5pm
  • Ionia Fair Grounds
  • 317 South Dexter Street, Ionia, MI

The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally

Join Generation Food Truck and The Ionia Fairgrounds for a day of epic Foodie fun!

  • 11am-7pm
  • The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS holders of Largest Parade of Food Trucks
  • Generation Entertainment
  • Admission is Free! Just pay for food!

We have live music from 1pm – 7pm. We will have two bars open, the tiki bar outside and one inside the “Merchant’s Building” Brewers are Founders All Day IPA, Bells 2 Hearted, Leinenkugel Oktoberfest, and a Smith & Forge Hard Cider, Coors Light and Miller Lite.

Related Posts