Cruisin’ Foods Food Truck Festival comes to Ionia

Cruisin’ Foods ~ Food Truck Festival
JOIN US at the Ionia Fairgrounds for a tasty, fun and unique food festival with food truck vendors from all over.
- September 16th
- 11am-5pm
- Ionia Fair Grounds
- 317 South Dexter Street, Ionia, MI
The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally
Join Generation Food Truck and The Ionia Fairgrounds for a day of epic Foodie fun!
- 11am-7pm
- The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS holders of Largest Parade of Food Trucks
- Generation Entertainment
- Admission is Free! Just pay for food!
We have live music from 1pm – 7pm. We will have two bars open, the tiki bar outside and one inside the “Merchant’s Building” Brewers are Founders All Day IPA, Bells 2 Hearted, Leinenkugel Oktoberfest, and a Smith & Forge Hard Cider, Coors Light and Miller Lite.