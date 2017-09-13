Cruisin’ Foods Food Truck Festival comes to Ionia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today, we’re talking about a festival devoted entirely to food trucks… and here to tell us about it was Becca and Chris.

Cruisin’ Foods ~ Food Truck Festival

JOIN US at the Ionia Fairgrounds for a tasty, fun and unique food festival with food truck vendors from all over.

September 16th

11am-5pm

Ionia Fair Grounds

317 South Dexter Street, Ionia, MI

The World’s Largest Food Truck Rally

Join Generation Food Truck and The Ionia Fairgrounds for a day of epic Foodie fun!

11am-7pm

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS holders of Largest Parade of Food Trucks

Generation Entertainment

Admission is Free! Just pay for food!

We have live music from 1pm – 7pm. We will have two bars open, the tiki bar outside and one inside the “Merchant’s Building” Brewers are Founders All Day IPA, Bells 2 Hearted, Leinenkugel Oktoberfest, and a Smith & Forge Hard Cider, Coors Light and Miller Lite.

