GRPD phone line recordings of ex-prosecutor’s crash released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids has released transcripts of five recorded police phone calls between Grand Rapids police officers about a former prosecutor’s car crash.

The calls were made after a November 2016 wrong-way crash involving then-Kent County assistant prosecutor Josh Kuiper. The recording were released Wednesday after a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling on a lawsuit filed by MLive Media group seeking to release the recordings.

On Nov. 19, 2016, then-Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Kuiper drove the wrong way down a Grand Rapids street, hit a parked car and injured its driver. The responding officer called Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters and told Lt. Matthew Janiskee, who was the watch commander that night, that Kuiper was “hammered.” Janiskee ordered the officer to switch to Line 3407. That line was marked “not recorded,” but actually was being taped — inadvertently, the city says.

In a transcription of the first call to the 3407 line, Ickes recounts the situation: “Josh Kuiper from the Prosecutor’s Office, wrong way, visibly intox, says he’s intox, as I approached, driving the wrong way and smucked (sic) a parked car. There was a guy getting into the car at the time, who got knocked to the ground, not sure on injuries at this point.”

Janiskee asks how much of the incident is “on ICV” and captured on body camera, Ickes responds saying plenty of it.

When asked about how Kuiper would perform on sobriety tests, Janiskee answers, “probably not amazing.”

Janiskee asks Ickes to perform the sobriety.

“Let’s, let’s pass him if we can, if we can’t we can’t, Adam. We’re not going to get f*****,” Janiskee said.

