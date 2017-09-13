Holland Twp. business to expand, add jobs

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A metal stamping automotive supplier in Holland Township will be adding 30 jobs over the next two years as part of a $2.8 million investment.

GNS America purchased the facility in 2009 and has expanded the 100,000-square-foot facility twice in the past.

The company is planning to add a 40,000-square-foot addition to the existing facility and will add new machinery and equipment will be added upon its completion. According to a GNS America release, most of the new jobs will be in new machinery operations created as a result of this expansion project.

