Security camera captures Kzoo Co. theft suspect in the act





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public in hopes of identifying a woman who allegedly stole from a van.

Authorities say the crime happened Sept. 5 in the 1000 block of Bunker Hill Drive in Oshtemo Township.

A homeowner’s surveillance cameras captured video of the suspect using a flashlight to check out what’s in two vehicles before getting into the unlocked van with a backpack in tow. She’s seen leaving a short time later with the backpack and something in her hand.

Investigators say the woman stole a backpack and other property.

Authorities do not have a detailed description of the suspect. Anyone with information about the alleged thief is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

