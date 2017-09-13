KDPS seeking suspects in armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12:52 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Lane Boulevard in Kalamazoo, police said.

The male and female victims were providing a ride to the two suspects, who robbed and physically assaulted the victims upon arriving at the destination on Lane Boulevard and then fled on foot, police said.

Police describe one suspect as an approximately 27-year-old white male last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, fitted hat and in possession of a backpack. The other suspect is described as an approximately 25-year-old white male with a full black beard standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing glasses and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

