KDPS seeks assault, armed robbery suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are searching for two men who assaulted and robbed two people at gunpoint early Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Lane Boulevard, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police say a 22-year-old woman and 17-year-old man were giving a ride to the suspects. When they arrived at the destination, the suspects assaulted and robbed the two at gunpoint, the release said.

The first suspect, who is around 27 years old, was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, fitted hat and backpack.

The other suspect is around 25 years old and 5-foot-11 with a beard. He was last seen wearing glasses and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

