More mastodon bones found in Byron Township

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More mastodon bones have been discovered at a Byron Center farm Wednesday after massive bones were discovered at the same site last week.

On Wednesday, a crew was working on a new subdivision just north of 84th Street near Kent Trails, which is where the bones were found.

The developer is the owner of the discovered bones, but he said he will be donating them to the University of Michigan to study. When the university completes its study, the bones will go to the Byron Center Historical Society.

The first set of bones, including at least two large bones and what appeared to be a jawbone, was found Sept. 6.

Last week, Daniel Fisher of U of M said university experts are working to piece together more information about material recovered from the site.

