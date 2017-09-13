Police searching for man in abduction and sexual assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect who abducted and sexually assaulted a teen girl.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday near Aquinas College, police said.

According to a Grand Rapids Police Department release, the 19-year-old female victim said she was walking when a SUV approached. The suspect then got out of the vehicle, approached the victim and forced her inside the SUV, the release said.

Police said the suspect then drove the victim to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was eventually able to escape the suspect, call for a ride and contact the police, the release said.

Police describe the suspect as being middle-aged male with salt and pepper colored hair with facial hair and a long goatee. The vehicle is a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

