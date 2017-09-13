Teen sentenced in case of store owner hit by car

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager charged in connection to an incident in which a convenience store owner was allegedly run over is avoiding prison.

The 17-year-old girl was with another teen and a woman who allegedly got into an argument with the owner of T & J Liquor store in Kentwood over the cost of a bottle of liquor. Surveillance video shows the woman and the two teen girls storming out of the store, knocking over shelves and throwing merchandise along the way.

The store owner chased after the women and confronted them in the parking lot. That’s where store managers say the victim was run over by the woman’s car as they took off from the scene.

The suspected driver, 27-year-old Arendia Ford, was sentenced to 11 months in jail for failing to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident.

The 17-year-old girl was originally charged with malicious destruction of property and lying to a peace officer investigating a serious crime, which is a felony. However, the charge against her was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of lying to a police officer and malicious destruction of property. A judge sentenced her to seven days in jail, 12 months of probation and ordered her to pay $735 in court costs and fines.

24 Hour News 8 is not reporting her name at this time because she is a minor.

The store owner is expected to survive.

