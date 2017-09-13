Toxic algae found in Long Lake

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ionia County Health Department is advising people to stay away from scummy water in Long Lake following the discovery of toxic algae.

The department issued a Public Health Advisory Wednesday due to toxic algae found in the lake in Orleans from water samples taken Monday.

In a release, the Ionia County Health Department is advising people and pets to avoid direct body contact with scummy water in the lake, with water that looks like spilled paint and water than has a green sheen to it.

However, the department is not advising people and pets to advise normal lake activities in areas without algal blooms.

According to the release, most algal blooms are not harmful, but a type of toxin that can produce a harmful algal bloom were found in two of the four samples taken. The toxins in a harmful algal bloom can affect the liver, nervous system and skin.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality intends to take additional samples from the lake later in the week, the release said.

