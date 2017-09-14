2 victims settle lawsuit against Chad Curtis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of four victims have reached a settlement in their civil suit against former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis, who was convicted of sexually assaulting girls at Lakewood High School in Barry County.

Federal court documents filed Thursday do not list the terms of the settlement, but do say that two of the victims agreed to dismiss their suit against Curtis.

A one-day trial is scheduled for Oct. 12 to determine how much Curtis owes the girls in damages. Because a judge already ruled Curtis was liable for the abuse, all that is left is to determine is how much he will have to pay.

The case will continue for the other two victims who are part of the suit, which was filed in 2014.

In May, all four victims reached a settlement with Lakewood Public Schools. Under that settlement, each will receive $143,750 by the end of 2018.

Curtis, who played Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2001, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013. Authorities say he sexually assaulted the girls the year prior while working as a volunteer weight-room trainer at the school. The earliest he may be released is 2020.

He has maintained his innocence.

