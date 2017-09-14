2011 St. Cecilia Music Center Great Artist returns to open GR Symphony’s 2017-18 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Symphony is well known for showing off the very best musical talent that West Michigan has to offer. The symphony also has the habit of attracting world class musicians, and one of those musicians is here with us today. We’re very happy to have Sarah Chang join us on eightWest.

Violinist Sarah Chang is just 36 years old, but she’s been an international superstar for nearly three decades. The 2011 St. Cecilia Music Center Great Artist returns to open Grand Rapids Symphony’s 2017-18 season.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Entering his second season as Music Director, Marcelo Lehninger leads his first opening-night concerts on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, leading the perennially popular Ravel’s Bolero the music that Dudley Moore and Bo Derek frolicked to in the 1979 movie, “10.” The Brazilian born conductor also leads the orchestra in Rachmaninoff’s delightfully romantic Symphonic Dances.

Bolero

Sept 15 and 16

8pm

DeVos Performance Hall

