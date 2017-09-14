5 W. MI shelters to offer free pet adoptions after hurricanes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is footing the bill for pet adoptions to clear the shelters for pets displaced by hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit announced the effort Thursday. BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with 12 other organizations in six states to make pets from hurricane-impacted areas available for free adoption now through Sept. 23. Eligible pets were transported from hurricane disaster areas and taken in by shelters in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s partner network.

Additionally on Sept. 23, BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding an “Empty the Shelters Hurricane Relief” event. The organization will cover the cost of adopting any pet from its partner shelters to make space for more animals displaced by the recent hurricanes. The organization estimates more than 1,000 pets will be available for adoption at the 12 participating locations, including the following groups in West Michigan:

BISSELL Pet Foundation says the hope is to save the lives of animals that might have otherwise faced euthanasia because of overcrowding in shelters.

Families who take advantage of the adoption offer must still pay licensing fees for their pet.

