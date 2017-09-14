Calhoun Co. detectives seek tips about weapons thieves

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are searching for the people who broke into a Calhoun County home and got away with weapons and other items.

Investigators say the crime happened between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 23000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township, east of Marshall.

Calhoun County deputies say the suspects forced their way into the home while the owners were away for a short period of time and took multiple firearms and some electronics.

No description of the suspects was available.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

