Get out of your lunch rut: healthy ideas from Harvest Health Foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) A lot of families have already settled into their back to school routines – waking up early, dealing with homework, and the task of packing lunches and snacks every day!

As all moms and dads know, you can really get into a rut when packing lunches – whether it’s for school or work – so, today we’re offering some help!

Rachael’s giving us some healthy ideas, with our friends at Harvest Health Foods!

>> Take a look in the video above.

VegFest 2017

Stop by and Say Hi! At the Delta Plex – Plant Based Lifestyle Expo – September 17th 10:30-5:00 PM More info @ www.grvegfest.com

Oh Why Can’t I Sleep (and neither can my Kids) with Dr. Nicole Beurkens PhD. Holistic Psychologist

September 19th 6:30 PM – Cascade Harvest Health Foods

Link to events: http://harvesthealthfoods.com/news/harvesthealthfoods/healthier-you-seminars-and-events-0

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

