Hit parade: White Sox pound out 25, route Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Avisail Garcia went 5 for 5 and drove in a career-high seven runs, Yoan Moncada scored five times and the Chicago White Sox pounded out 25 hits Thursday while routing the Detroit Tigers 17-7.

The White Sox posted their highest hit total since getting 26 against Baltimore in 1981. The modern major league record for hits in a nine-inning game is 31, by Milwaukee in 1992 and the New York Giants in 1901.

Garcia and Moncada each homered, and Jose Abreu added three hits.

Moncada had four hits and walked twice. The rookie had a chance to become the first White Sox player to reach base seven times in a nine-inning game, but struck out in the ninth.

Chicago has won five of six.

Miguel Cabrera, Ian Kinsler, Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Canderlario homered for Detroit. The Tigers got six extra-base hits to Chicago’s four, but lost their sixth in a row.

James Shields (4-6) won for the first time on the road since May 12, 2016, a span of 18 starts.

Chad Bell (0-3) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings. In three starts since moving into the rotation, he’s 0-2 with a 9.75 ERA.

Moncada was the second batter of the game, and he hit a solo home run to get the White Sox going.

Tim Anderson, who had three hits, had a two-run single in the fourth that put Chicago ahead 4-2. Garcia hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run sixth that made it 10-2.

The Tigers used eight pitchers, and six of them gave up runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Mikie Mahtook (groin) could return this weekend after being out since Sept. 8.

NINE FOR ROMINE?

Tigers utilityman Andrew Romine has played eight positions in his career, missing only catcher. He might get a chance to fill that void in the next week, as he and manager Brad Ausmus have discussed the possibility of him playing all nine positions in a game.

Romine has been getting tips from his brother, Yankees catcher Austin Romine. Ausmus said he wants to discuss it with White Sox manager Rick Renteria or Oakland manager Bob Melvin to make sure they have no objections to Romine doing it against their teams.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their four-game series on Friday night, with Detroit’s Anibal Sanchez (3-4, 7.43) facing Carson Fulmer (2-1, 6.00). Because of trades and injuries, every member of Detroit’s current five-man rotation has an ERA of at least 5.75.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

