KDPS seeks 2 suspects in gas station armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are searching for two suspects who held up a gas station at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. a man and woman walked into at a gas station in the 4700 block of Stadium Drive, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

The man pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The two then ran out of the store.

Police say the male suspect is around 6-foot tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark gray pants, a light gray hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

The woman is described as being around 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, pajama-style jeans and white tennis shoes. She was also wearing a t-shirt under the sweatshirt with the letters U and I visible.

After watching surveillance video, police discovered that the suspects had been in the store before the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994, the criminal investigation division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

