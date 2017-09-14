Law expert: Other cases impacted by exposed GRPD calls





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Phone recordings between three Grand Rapids officers about how to cover up a drunk driving crash involving a former prosecutor will impact other court cases.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says at least two of the officers recorded on line 3407 are witnesses in criminal cases that are headed to court.

When you are a witness, your credibility is key, according to Tonya Krause-Phelan of Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School.

These officers are trusted to tell the truth. But then the call recordings came out Wednesday.

“It’s a big hit,” said Krause-Phelan. “It’s a big hit because it shows that they (the officers) were willing to bend the rules and that’s not a good position for a police officer to be in.”

The developments in how Officer Adam Ickes, Officer Thomas Warwick and former Lt. Matthew Janiskee handled then-assistant prosecutor Josh Kuiper’s crash is putting the prosecutor’s office in a bad position.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Thursday his office is going through each case and notifying defense lawyers in cases that are affected. Becker says the officers’ involvement won’t lead to any cases being thrown out, but it will give the defense ammunition during cross-examination.

“It’s going to be a procedural hurdle for the police department and the prosecutor’s office to get over in the immediate future,” said Krause-Phelan.

It will be another tool for the defense to use, but only if the jury or judge feels it affects the case.

“The prosecutor’s office may argue that this particular incident is totally irrelevant and falls outside the rules of evidence to attack their credibility in a different case,” said Krause-Phelan.

Becker says Janiskee is likely not a witness in any cases because he worked a desk job, but Ickes and Warwick are. The total number of cases affected are still being calculated.

