Lions fan surrenders season tickets after racist Snapchat post

DETROIT (WOOD) — A Detroit Lions fan no longer has season tickets and isn’t welcome in the stadium anymore, the team said Thursday.

The fan posted a racist Snapchat during last week’s game of two African American fans sitting for the national anthem with a caption including a racial slur. It also included a voiced-over suggestion that the fans leave the country.

The post made its way to Facebook and went viral.

Following an investigation by the Lions, the team released a statement Wednesday, but didn’t specify the post or what punishment the fan would face.

“Providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience at all Ford Field events is of the utmost importance and an absolute priority for our organization. A core component of our guest conduct policy is the expectation that all fans are respectful and considerate to each other regardless of their personal beliefs or differences,” the statement said.

Head coach Jim Caldwell addressed the issue Thursday, saying he agreed with the decision.

“We do have a fan behavior standard code of standards,” head coach Jim Caldwell said. “I think without question that our organization followed up, found out who the person was and he no longer has season tickets in our stadium. I think it was handled appropriately and I think those things happen sometimes.”

According to the Lions’ fan code of conduct, fans can have tickets revoked for inappropriate behavior toward others and using foul or abusive language or obscene gestures.

Team president Rod Wood said Thursday he will personally contact the fans who were the target of the post.

