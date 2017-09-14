MDOT hiring temporary workers for winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring 50 temporary workers in southwest Michigan to help keep up roads this winter.

From November to April, workers will perform manual labor, patch potholes and drive snowplows, among other tasks.

The employees will be based out of garages in southwest Michigan, including Coloma, Jones, Kalamazoo, Marshall, Niles, Sawyer and South Haven.

The jobs will pay between $16.24 and $20.64 per hour, plus benefits, paid vacation and sick days, and paid holidays. You can apply online.

