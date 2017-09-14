Residents debate outdoor concert stage in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — To be, or not to be? That’s the question surrounding a proposed outdoor concert stage in South Haven’s Riverfront Park.

If approved, the permanent stage would be built just west of the municipal marina. But for people who live next to the marina, it’s not all music to their ears.

“Well, basically, it’s an idea that’s been coming around town forever,” said Bob McAlear, chairman of the Riverfront Park Stage Committee.

Right now, musical acts stand in front of the marina with rented stages or no stage at all. The Riverfront Park Stage Committee, which has been visiting various groups including city council to get their feedback, has earned endorsements from the chamber of commerce, visitor’s bureau and other organizations.

“We’re going through the democratic process to make things as nice for as most people as we can,” McAlear said.

But not everyone is pleased.

“If we add a structure first of all, it’s not only going to block the beautiful view, it’s going to take away the green space,” said Jodi Carlson, who lives next to Riverfront Park.

Carlson says the music and noise during the shows and festivals is hard to bear.

“It’s like they’re in your living room,” she explained. “I have seven grandkids, and we have to bring in a lot of box fans and I bring in noise making machines when they stay because they can’t sleep when there’s festivals.”

Carlson is afraid a permanent stage would attract even more noise and block South Haven’s iconic view from downtown.

Supporters say the number of events at the stage can be limited. Rules can be implemented to control the decibel levels.

“People need to think about everybody,” said Carlson. “I mean, do we really need it? We don’t really need it.”

The plans for the permanent stage are in their preliminary stages. The city would still need to approve the plans before the stage is built.

