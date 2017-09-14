Rollover crash kills one in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A rollover crash in Holland Township killed a woman and injured several other people.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Elwill Court in Holland Township, authorities said.

In a release, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said one of the vehicles was traveling southbound on 136th Avenue, and was struck by the second vehicle while attempting to turn left on Elwill Court. Authorities said the collision caused the vehicle attempting to turn to roll over.

One of the passengers in the vehicle that rolled over died at Holland Hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

The vehicle’s driver and both people in the other were taken to Holland Hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

