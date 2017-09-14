Sneak peek inside Meijer Gardens’ ArtPrize Nine exhibition





GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The official start of ArtPrize Nine is just days away, but Frederik Meijer Gardens will open its 2017 exhibition to the public Friday.

24 Hour News 8’s Marvis Herring was given an early look inside Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, which made the Jurors’ most outstanding venue Shortlist last year.

Visitors will find 17 sculptors featured at the venue this year for the exhibition titled “Rodin and the Contemporary Figurative Tradition.”

The display is timed to honor the 100th anniversary of Auguste Rodin’s death. He was an avant-garde sculptor who made a major impact in the contemporary sculpture world.

The exhibition will be open to the public well past the end of ArtPrize — visitors will be able to view the sculptures until Jan. 7, 2018.

Meijer Gardens was loaned some of Rodin’s pieces from several other art museums, including the Detroit Institute of Art and Indianapolis Museum of Art.

One of the entries in the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park's exhibition "Rodin and the Contemporary Figurative Tradition" on Sept. 14, 2017.

