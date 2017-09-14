Sturgis PD: Guns, drugs found at chop shop

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are expected to face charges after police raided what they described as a makeshift chop shop in Sturgis.

The Sturgis Police Department says its officers searched a residence in the 700 block of Market Street around noon Wednesday.

Authorities say they found a partially chopped stolen vehicle, unregistered handguns, meth and marijuana, and other stolen items including generators and golf carts.

A 31-year-old woman and 34-year-old man from Sturgis are expected to face charges in the case, though police did not specify Thursday what those charges would be.

Both are already in jail in LaGrange County, Indiana on unrelated larceny and drug charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

