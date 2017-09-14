SW MI man hit, killed by train while listening to music

MARCELLUS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a Cass County man hit and killed by a train appeared to be distracted by music he was listening to.

The crash happened around 10:31 a.m. Thursday on the railroad tracks at Burney Street near East Dibble Street in Marcellus.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Logan Glenn Lamons of Marcellus.

Witnesses said Lamons was looking down at something as he walked down the sidewalk along southbound Burney Street and stepped into the path of an eastbound CNN train.

Witnesses said the railroad gates were down and activated, the gate bell was ringing and the train sounded its horn to gain the attention of Lamons, who appeared to be listening to music through his earbuds.

The train activated its emergency brake and came to a stop 1.25 miles from the crossing.

Authorities shut down Main Street between Burney and Maple streets for about an hour following the incident. The area has since reopened to traffic.

This is at least the third incident in West Michigan in which a man distracted by music was hit and killed by a train. In May, a 55-year-old man was listening to his iPod when he walked onto the railroad tracks near Main and Railroad streets in downtown Hartford. The incident happened almost two years to the day that a 23-year-old man was hit and killed by a freight train while wearing headphones in Hartford.

