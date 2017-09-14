Tall tail: Record-setting cats share home near Detroit

Related Coverage Michigan cat takes Guinness World Record for longest tail

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Here’s a very tall tail: Two record-setting cats are living together near Detroit.

Arcturus Aldebaran Powers holds the Guinness World Records mark for tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches. Housemate Cygnus Regulus Powers holds the record for the domestic cat with the longest tail, measuring more than 17 inches.

The cats live in Farmington Hills with Will and Lauren Powers. Guinness says they sought the records to raise awareness about a cat shelter.

Will Powers told The Detroit News that people often want to have photos taken with the cats, so they ask them for donations toward the Ferndale Cat Shelter, which he is president of.

Arcturus is an F2B Savannah cat born in Traverse City. Cygnus is a Maine Coon born in Jackson, according to Will Powers’ Facebook page. The live with a rescue cat named Sirius Altair Powers.

Will Powers credits their historic feat on “GMO-ridden, synthetic, chemical based diets” he designed for the cats.

He says both cats are about 2 years old. MLive.com reports that Arcturus could keep growing until age four or five.

