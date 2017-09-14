Thieves repeatedly target Spring Lake Twp. marina

A surveillance image of the vehicle believed to be involved in thefts from Barrett Boat Works in Spring Lake Township. (Sept. 14, 2017)

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are turning to the public in hopes of identifying a vehicle connected to thieves who repeatedly targeted a Spring Lake Township marina.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday released surveillance images of the vehicle they say was involved in at least three thefts in the last month.

Detectives say more than $4,000 worth of items were stolen from Barrett Boat Works at 821 West Savidge Street, including fishing equipment and electronics.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspects’ car on  Aug. 15. Authorities say the vehicle they’re looking for has two front fenders that are a darker color than the rest of the vehicle.

Anyone with information leading to the vehicle or suspects is asked to call Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.