W MI gas prices settling after Harvey spike

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve filled up your tank recently, you may have noticed gas prices are slowly creeping lower in West Michigan.

GasBuddy.com senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan told 24 Hour News 8 it’s because refineries in Texas are starting to improve.

Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast, including refineries that fill the pumps in Michigan.

After a few weeks above the national average, Michigan is now below it. The average for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in Michigan was $2.58 Thursday night and falling. The national average was $2.63 per gallon. Crude oil was trading at $50.18 per barrel.

Kalamazoo- and Grand Rapids-area stations reported on the gas-tracking website averaged between $2.45 and $2.70 per gallon.

If you’ve been avoiding filling up for a week or so, the time to do it is while prices continue to fall throughout West Michigan. DeHaan added they’re expected to trend lower through the weekend.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Gas prices near you

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

