WMU’s Darius Phillips embraces role as team’s top playmaker

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Every time Darius Phillips steps on the field, everyone in the building takes notice.

Few players in college football have been able to make the kind of impact Phillips has in Western Michigan’s first two games of the season, especially at his position.

Through the team’s first two games, the senior cornerback and return specialist has accumulated some eye-popping stats. Phillips has also been named the Mid-American Conference Special Teams Player of the Week two weeks in a row.

His statline includes two interceptions, three forced turnovers and three touchdowns, two of which came on kickoff returns in games against Power Five conference schools.

“He has season stats in two games,” WMU head coach Tim Lester said. “So it’s been fun to watch him go and it’s been amazing what he’s done against the type of competition we’ve faced the first two weeks.”

Phillips credits his coaches and teammates for the success he has had on the field.

“Really it just comes down to trusting your teammates and your coaches,” Phillips said. “Coming out and believing in yourself is the key and trusting in your technique and trusting how your coaches put you out there and play the call.”

Phillips has garnered attention from the media, NFL scouts and entire coaching staffs as the Broncos’ most dynamic playmaker.

“I actually embrace the pressure and I feel like it helps me play better and harder,” he said.

Despite all the buzz surrounding Phillips, Lester said his star defensive back is still working hard at practice every day.

“The thing about him is he works. Every day he just shows up and works, never seen him take a day off,” Lester said. “Never seen him take a rep off and it shows on Saturdays. He’s getting everything that he’s worked so hard for.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

